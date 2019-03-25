Philly Rapper Tech 9 Dies, Battle Rap Twitter Offers Condolences

The battle rap community lost one of its favorite acts in Philadelphia’s Tech 9, who died early Monday morning according to still-developing reports. Fans and notable figures of the genre have taken to Twitter to offer their words of respect.

According to Verse Tracker, Tech 9 was born Akeem Mickens and logged in two dozens battles. Tech 9 also hosted the Champion series alongside longtime compatriot Jay Blac and judged countless battles while still keeping his pen sharp himself.

Queen Of The Ring league owner Debo confirmed the news via Twitter after speculation it was all a terrible rumor.

DEAR BATTLE RAP COMMUNITY UNFORTUNATELY THIS IS NO RUMOR OR HOAX. MY FRIEND & BATTLE RAP LEGEND @Therealtech9 PASSED AWAY. PLEASE 2 THE CULTURE DON’T LET THE INTERNET DISRESPECT THIS MAN’S LEGACY WITH JOKES & TROLLING. FOR THE 1ST TIME LETS COME TOGETHER WITH HONOR FOR THIS MAN pic.twitter.com/NGvFT5R3aI — BIG HOMIE (@deboqotr) March 25, 2019

As the situation continues to develop, we’ll add new details as they come in. For now, we’ve taken the time to collect some of the responses on Twitter below.

Rest Powerfully in Peace, Tech 9.

