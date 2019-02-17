Police Sources Say Jussie Smollett Orchestrated Attack, Actor Says The Perps Are Lying

The details surrounding the alleged racist and homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett continue to further evolve (or devolve) into extreme messiness. According to sources in the Chicago PD, the authorities now have evidence that makes it seem like the Empire actor “orchestrated” the attack on himself.

Basically, those two Black guys who know Smollett and were questioned by cops, pointed their fingers at the actor.

Reports CNN:

Two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation tell CNN that Chicago Police believe actor Jussie Smollett paid two men to orchestrate an assault on him that he reported late last month.

Smollett denies playing a role in his attack, according to a statement from his attorneys.

The men, who are brothers, were arrested Wednesday but released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.”

The sources told CNN the two men are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Reportedly there is evidence that the brothers purchased the rope that was found around Smolletts neck.

As we’ve come to the he said, they said portion of the drama, Twitter has plenty of opinions. Peep some of the loudest in the gallery.