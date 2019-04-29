Prayers Up: John Singleton Alive Despite Death Reports, Twitter Gets Whiplash

News of John Singleton’s untimely demise was grossly exaggerated. The Boyz N the Hood director’s publicist says news of his death were inaccurate, but he is reportedly in a medically induced coma.
Twitter is experiencing whiplash due to the many conflicting reports.
According to Fox4, Singelton’s family said that Singleton passed away after suffering a major stroke. However, his publicist is claiming those reports are inaccurate, and he remains unresponsive in the ICU.
Twitter is in an uproar with discussions varying from anger at news outlets being quick to kill off a legend, the shadiness of the family to simply trying to understand what is really happening.
Peep the reactions below.
