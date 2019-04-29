Prayers Up: John Singleton Alive Despite Death Reports, Twitter Gets Whiplash

News of John Singleton’s untimely demise was grossly exaggerated. The Boyz N the Hood director’s publicist says news of his death were inaccurate, but he is reportedly in a medically induced coma.

Twitter is experiencing whiplash due to the many conflicting reports.

According to Fox4, Singelton’s family said that Singleton passed away after suffering a major stroke. However, his publicist is claiming those reports are inaccurate, and he remains unresponsive in the ICU.

I just got an email from John Singleton's publicist about that one report saying he died early Monday morning. She said: "John is still in life support. That reporting is inaccurate." — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) April 29, 2019

Twitter is in an uproar with discussions varying from anger at news outlets being quick to kill off a legend, the shadiness of the family to simply trying to understand what is really happening.

Peep the reactions below.