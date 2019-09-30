Comrade Cheeto Chump Predicts Civil War If He’s Impeached, Twitter Clowns Him Mercilessly #CivilWarSignup

To say that President Donald Trump thinks highly of himself would be a massive understatement, and that inflated ego was on full display Sunday via a tweetstorm. The embattled former business mogul shared bold sentiments that if he were impeached that a new civil war would ensue, and folks on Twitter have been showing Comrade Cheeto Chump out of the paint.

Trump’s Sunday Twitter rant was more of his usual ranting but it was his quoting of Fox News contributor Texas pastor Robert Jeffress that has turned the most heads and sparked a pair of hilarious trending topics.

“If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal,” read the quote that Trump tweeted.

With Trump amplifying Pastor Jeffress butt-smooching words, with one sitting GOP congressman, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, calling the president’s highlighting of the quote “repugnant.”

All Monday morning on Twitter, the hashtags #CivilWarSignUp and #CivlWar2 has kicked off a flurry of responses and jokes at the president’s expense. We’ve collected them for viewing below.

