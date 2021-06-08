HHW Gaming: These Professional Athletes Will Hand You Ls In Video Games

Sponsored By Verizon

Professional athletes are not only amazing at what they do in their respective sports, but they also hand out Ls in their favorite video games as well.

As gaming becoming even more popular, more athletes are now showcasing their skills in the cyber world and showing they can compete with the best of them when they are not on the football field, pitch, track, or basketball court.

Professional athletes are naturally competitive by nature, and when the lights dim in the arena, that does not mean the drive to be the best turns off. Instead, they keep those competitive juices flowing by hopping in their gaming chairs, putting on a headset, and pick up the sticks to virtually school opponents in their favorite video games.

Thanks to the streaming services like Twitch, fans get to watch their favorite athletes from across the sports world take on other gamers who are no slouch when it comes to the virtual arena.

We took the liberty of highlight the athletes former and current who love to hop on their PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC and hand out Ls to those who have the audacity to talk smack to them on social media.

You can peep them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty