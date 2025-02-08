PSN Has Been Down For Over 14 Hours, PlayStation Is Still Silent On The Massive Service Outage

Over 14 Hours Later PSN Is Still Down, PlayStation Is Still Quiet
Due to PlayStation server’s emergent issue today, PlayStation users might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We are actively communicating with the PlayStation team and will restore the game once we receive a solution plan from the PlayStation team.
We apologize for any inconvenience and will notify the community through official channels once the issue is fixed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
Was PSN Hacked?Some gamers believe that PSN has been hacked, and that’s why PlayStation is so mum on the situation and is suggesting folks should reset their passwords. Bruh. We hope it’s just a PlayStation issue and that the company can get PSN back up and running before the weekend is over. The gallery below shows more reactions on the dire situation for PlayStation owners.
