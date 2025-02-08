PSN Has Been Down For Over 14 Hours, PlayStation Is Still Silent On The Massive Service Outage

Subscribe
Gaming

Over 14 Hours Later PSN Is Still Down, PlayStation Is Still Quiet

Published on February 8, 2025
PlayStation 5...

Source: Anadolu / Getty / PSN

Yup, PSN is still down, and nobody at PlayStation is saying a damn thing about it. Last night, everyone who wanted to play online games on their PS5 and PS4 consoles over the weekend found out that they won’t be able to because the PlayStation Network suffered a massive global service outage.
PSN has been down for over 14 hours, and PlayStation has not shared any details about what is happening. The official PlayStation X account shared a post from the US AskPlayStation account stating, “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” and directing gamers to the PlayStation Network service status page only to see red dots across the board signaling PSN is still down,
This outage has been one of the most prolonged outages in recent memory, but it still pales in comparison to the outage of 2011, which saw PSN not function for 23 days following an “external intrusion” that took the service out and saw the private user data of 77 million subscribers be swiped. While this situation is probably not on that level, it is bad enough that games, specifically ones that require gamers to be online, like Marvel Rivals, have done more talking than PlayStation on the matter. Per Marvel Rivals:

Due to PlayStation server’s emergent issue today, PlayStation users might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We are actively communicating with the PlayStation team and will restore the game once we receive a solution plan from the PlayStation team.

We apologize for any inconvenience and will notify the community through official channels once the issue is fixed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Was PSN Hacked?

Some gamers believe that PSN has been hacked, and that’s why PlayStation is so mum on the situation and is suggesting folks should reset their passwords.
Bruh. We hope it’s just a PlayStation issue and that the company can get PSN back up and running before the weekend is over. The gallery below shows more reactions on the dire situation for PlayStation owners.

