Pt. 2 of BET’s Bobby Brown Biopic Highlighted Drug-Fueled Downfall, Twitter Was In Its Feelings

Night one of BET’s Bobby Brown miniseries had us all in shock with a lot of the revelations revealed. Night two took us down a dark path we knew existed but seeing it happen all over again had Twitter in shambles.

Last night (September 5) the second part of the Bobby Brown miniseries focused on primarily on the downfall of Brown’s marriage to the late Whitney Houston. We got glimpses of their issues in their first night, but in part two we took a stroll down memory lane and witnessed first hand how their union went to hell. A combination of drug and alcohol abuse, adultery put a severe strain on the relationship despite the couple trying their best to fight through it for their daughter Bobbi Kristina.

What really took black twitter out was having to see Bobby deal with losing his mom, dad, Whitney, and daughter Bobbi Kristina in such a manner. After watching Bobby Brown’s story acted out flawlessly by Woody McClain, you would be hard pressed to find a person who didn’t appreciate the fact that Bobby lived through all of that is a testament to his strong will.

Bravo BET on another successful biopic now can we get that Jodeci miniseries? To see all of the reactions for night two of Bobby Brown BET hit the gallery below.

Photo: Chris Walter / Getty