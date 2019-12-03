Rah Digga Down With T.I.’s Purity Posse, Says She Checked Daughter’s Hymen Too

If anyone thought the discussion on hymens was going away any time soon, think again. With the potential passage of a ban on “purity exams” in New York on the table, Rah Digga says she too checked her daughter’s hymen similar to her brethren in Hip-Hop, T.I.



On Sunday (December 1), the veteran rapper and podcast host caught wind of the potential ban on the purity exams in New York state, causing her to say she stays with Tip Harris.

So on top of it being criminal for parents to discipline their children they're trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH!! I STAND WITH @Tip https://t.co/g90iKN5T3k — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

As expected, the Flipmode Squad MC continued to double down on the stance, sharing that she’s also done the same virginity check with her now-adult daughter.

What's sick are the leaps and bounds society is taking to remove parental structuring and people justifying it. Same society won't have shit to say when that kid comes home pregnant and abortions are illegal. That's that on that!! https://t.co/3aAacKW8R1 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

Well I did it and guess what? When I found out she wasn't anymore did I berate her..No. Did I kick her out the house..No. I was able to have a convo where she openly told me what it was. And i emphasized being safe. And life went on… https://t.co/1EVpsxLOl8 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

As it stands, Rah Digga isn’t backing down and has been accused of creating a clout chasing moment after tweeting that her daughter texted her amid the chatter that she supports her mom but several folks hailed the missive as being nothing but cap.

Check out the reactions below.

So I just got a call from my daughter amidst the online banter. She said "Thank you for being you Mom. I'm a better woman for it!" Full time student, full time job, her own car, crib and ain't thinking about having kids till she finish her degrees. That's all the cosign I need 💯 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 2, 2019

—

Photo: Getty