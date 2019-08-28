Reebok & Jazerai Allen-Lord Join For New “It’s A Man’s World” Collaboration [Photos]

Most aspects of popular culture are dominated by men, and a new launch from Reebok aims to illustrate how that is rapidly changing. The athletic brand has partnered with Jazerai Allen-Lord and other women creatives to bring forth the “It’s A Man’s World” campaign, cleverly stylized as “ It’s A Man’s World .”

Allen-Lord, who names herself as a cultural commentator on her Instagram page, has been featured in several publications due to her expertise in fashion and culture, most especially in the sneaker world. Allen-Lord’s shoe drops on September 1 and is an update to the Club C style from Reebok.

Along with Allen-Lord, the “ It’s A Man’s World ” campaign will feature the stories of other women in creative industries looking to break the long-running stereotype that this is a man’s world.

Check out the Allen-Lord drop below. According to Reebok, each of the women featured in the campaign will have their own signature drop over the next few months. See more here.

For more on Jazerai Allen-Lord and her “ It’s A Man’s World ” cohorts in record producer WondaGurl, artist and illustrator Distortedd, writer, activist and cultural curator Kimberly Drew and owner of the sneaker site Girl on Kicks, Sanne Poeze, click here.

—

Photo: Reebok