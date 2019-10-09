Reebok Unveils Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1 Sneaker & Short Film ‘ZIGNATURE’

Reebok has always been a significant part of the fitness apparel industry and the company continues to wisely invest in the current wave of meshing athletic shoe function and streetwear-influenced fashion by way of a new sneaker. The company has unveiled the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1, a sneaker designed for chill nights on the town to those consistently on the go.

Employing the three-part energy system, the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1 was designed with Garbstore founder Ian Paley, who worked on the shoe’s upper design. The new silhouette effectively meshes the functionality of a running shoe with stylistic flourishes that will turn heads of the fashion aware.

Keep reading for deeper details on the features of the shoe:

Floatride Fuel: Exclusively-formulated Floatride Fuel offers high rebound properties that cushion your heel as you strike the ground

Energy Shell: As your stride continues, downward force compresses the Energy Shellthat provides added stability and durability

Energy Web: A uniquely designed rubber web component, the Energy Web expands and contracts like a rubber band to provide spring like response, propelling you into your next movement

Microvent mesh on the shoe’s upper for breathability

Adjustable guidance band for added fit and style

The Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1 will be available for retail for $180 on November 8 and can be shopped by going to Reebok’s homepage after launch.

For now, Reebok shares a short film ZIGNATURE that visually maps out the concept of the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1, building on the theme of how energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred.

Check out the dope visual below and keep scrolling to check out images of the Zig Kinetica Concept_Type 1.

Photo: Reebok