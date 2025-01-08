Remy Ma Professes Love For Eazy The Block Captain In Battle
Remy Ma Professes Love For Eazy The Block Captain During Battle
Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain have become a central focus in the battle rap scene after details were revealed regarding their relationship and commentary from Papoose about their union. In a recent Chrome23 battle event, Eazy Tha Block Captain enacted a lyrical scheme asking Remy Ma if she loved him during the heat of the battle against his opponent, Shotgun Suge. Over the weekend, Chrome23 hosted the “Read The Room” battle with Eazy The Block Captain, and Shotgun Suge as the main event. As is the custom in the battle rap arena, private details, and jarring insults are par for the course. In that regard, Suge took some of the strongest shots possible at Eazy, with several angles centered on his relationship with Remy Ma.Fans are largely saying that Suge vanquished Eazy on his home turf of New Jersey but the Philadelphia native has never ducked any sort of smoke on the stage. During a scheme where he names the alphabet, thought largely to be a dig at Remy’s estranged husband Papoose’s “Alphabetical Slaughter” song, Eazy flipped bars asking Remy if she loved him and in the back, a resounding “yes” could be heard in the clips that surfaced online.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js While the moment got a big pop from the crowd, fans who study the culture said that Eazy has used this scheme before and are accusing him of recycling. Others thought the dig was clever but the consensus is that Shotgun Suge emerged victorious. In the aftermath of the clash, fans on X have their comments on Remy Ma professing her love for Eazy The Block Captain in battle rap fashion. Check out the replies below. — Photo: Getty
Eazy The Block Captain asked Remy Ma “Don’t you love me?”Remy: Yes. pic.twitter.com/LoRm4fsqLO — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) January 6, 2025
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash