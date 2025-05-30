Subscribe
Close
PHOTO OPS

RFK Jr. Clowned For Error-Filled MAHA Report Created Using AI

RFK Jr’s MAHA Report Is Full of Fake Citations Leading Many To Believe It Was Written Using AI, X Is Not Surprised

Published on May 30, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RFK Jr. Clowned For Error-Filled MAHA Report Created Using AI

Source: The Washington Post / Getty / RFK Jr. / MAHA

This latest mess involving RFK Jr. and his “Make America Healthy Again” commission report highlights just how dysfunctional and stupid the Trump administration is. We already know that RFK Jr. is a certified quack and conspiracy theorist who has no business being the head of Health and Human Services, and he continues to show us why.
The MAHA report, which is intended to address the reasons for the decline in US life expectancy, is currently being criticized because all signs indicate that it was generated using AI, specifically ChatGPT. An investigation by NOTUS revealed that the MAHA report is marred by errors, including broken links, missing or incorrect authors, and incorrect issue numbers. Other damning revelations highlighted by NOTUS included some studies in the report being misstated to support the report’s claims, as well as studies that didn’t exist. NOTUS found that at least seven of the cited sources weren’t even real.

But Wait… There’s More

The Washington Post conducted its own investigation and found that 37 of the 522 citations appeared numerous times in the report. URLs in the report were found to contain “oaicite,” a marker used by OpenAI and applied to responses provided by AI models, such as ChatGPT, which is a strong indication that Kennedy and HHS used AI to make the report. Another giveaway that the MAHA report is nothing more than the product of blatant AI use is the presence of “hallucinations” throughout it, a term used to describe the false information that artificial intelligence models tend to produce. There is also the fact that RFK Jr. hasn’t been shy about what he describes as the “AI Revolution” and said during a House Committee meeting in May that HHS is “already using these new technologies to manage health care data more efficiently and securely.”

The White House Claims It Was Just “Formatting Issues”

When pressed on the report, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt referred to the errors as “formatting issues,” while avoiding discussion of the use of AI tools. Leavitt, who has put on a masterclass in lying like her boss since taking on the role of press secretary, also added that the MAHA report is “backed on good science that the federal government has never recognized.”
The Washington Post says the report has since been “updated” with some of the oaicite markers being removed and the nonexistent sources replaced with alternate citations. In a statement sent to The Washington Post, Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Andrew Nixon said “minor citation and formatting errors have been corrected, but the substance of the MAHA report remains the same — a historic and transformative assessment by the federal government to understand the chronic disease epidemic afflicting our nation’s children.” Social media isn’t shocked by these developments because of RFK Jr.’s reputation for being a liar and a pusher of medical falsehoods. He also claimed he would find the cause of autism by September.
You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Welp

2. Bruh

3. Make it, make sense

4. Exactly

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Donald Trump POLITICS robert kennedy

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close