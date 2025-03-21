Head Quack At HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Floats Idea of Letting Bird Flu Spread, Experts Say That’s Incredibly Dumb

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Real Experts Sound The Alarm

We are truly in the upside down. Donald Trump said he would let crackpot Health and Human Services head Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “go wild on health,” and he is not letting Orange Mussolini down with his bird-brained idea to tackle bird flu in the country.Honestly, we wished we were making this up. Speaking on Fox News, the white Dr. Sebi suggested a ridiculous idea, with no pertinent data to back him up, that farmers “should consider maybe the possibility of letting it run through the flock so that we can identify the birds, and preserve the birds, that are immune to it,” instead of doing the right thing and humanely killing the diseased birds to keep the contagious virus from spreading.Letting bird flu spread is precisely the kind of idea from someone who is way over their heads, and that is precisely the case with the former environmental lawyer who made a living peddling junk medical theories. The New York Times reports that even if Kennedy stupidly pushes this idea to farmers, they don’t have to follow it because he has no jurisdiction over them. To make matters worse, the current and equally unqualified agricultural secretary, Brooke Rollins, believes Kennedy’s dangerous and dumb idea is worth trying. “There are some farmers that are out there that are willing to really try this on a pilot as we build the safe perimeter around them to see if there is a way forward with immunity,” per the New York Times.Of course, the real experts all say RFK Jr.’s plan is complete horse sh*t. “Veterinary scientists said letting the virus sweep through poultry flocks unchecked would be inhumane and dangerous and have enormous economic consequences,” according to the New York Times. Dr. Gail Hansen, a former state veterinarian for Kansas, sounded the alarm, calling the plan what it obviously is, “a recipe for disaster.” Per The New York Times:

Every infection is another opportunity for the virus, called H5N1, to evolve into a more virulent form. Geneticists have been tracking its mutations closely; so far, the virus has not developed the ability to spread among people.

But if H5N1 were to be allowed to run through a flock of five million birds, “that’s literally five million chances for that virus to replicate or to mutate,” Dr. Hansen said.

Large numbers of infected birds are likely to transmit massive amounts of the virus, putting farm workers and other animals at great risk.

“So now you’re setting yourself up for bad things to happen,” Dr. Hansen said.