Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Suggests Letting Bird Flu Spread
Head Quack At HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Floats Idea of Letting Bird Flu Spread, Experts Say That’s Incredibly Dumb
The Real Experts Sound The AlarmOf course, the real experts all say RFK Jr.’s plan is complete horse sh*t. “Veterinary scientists said letting the virus sweep through poultry flocks unchecked would be inhumane and dangerous and have enormous economic consequences,” according to the New York Times. Dr. Gail Hansen, a former state veterinarian for Kansas, sounded the alarm, calling the plan what it obviously is, “a recipe for disaster.” Per The New York Times:
Every infection is another opportunity for the virus, called H5N1, to evolve into a more virulent form. Geneticists have been tracking its mutations closely; so far, the virus has not developed the ability to spread among people.
But if H5N1 were to be allowed to run through a flock of five million birds, “that’s literally five million chances for that virus to replicate or to mutate,” Dr. Hansen said.
Large numbers of infected birds are likely to transmit massive amounts of the virus, putting farm workers and other animals at great risk.
“So now you’re setting yourself up for bad things to happen,” Dr. Hansen said.Hilariously, this isn’t the first dangerous idea Kennedy has floated regarding contagious viruses. He also suggested that it was better for people to catch measles instead of getting the highly effective vaccine that helped eradicate the virus in the United States, but he has since made a return as vaccination rates among Americans continue to drop. We clearly haven’t learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
