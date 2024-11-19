Subscribe
RFK Jr. Labeled A Hypocrit For Eating McDonald's In Viral Photo

Donald Trump’s Pick To Head Health & Human Services, RFK Jr., Labeled A Hypocrite On Social Media For Eating Fast Food

Published on November 19, 2024
Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania

Source: Pool / Getty / Donald Trump / RFK Jr.

When it comes to RFK Jr. caring about the health of American citizens, the jig couldn’t be clearer, thanks to a photo making its rounds on social media.
Donald Trump’s heada** pick to head the Health and Human Services Department, RFK Jr., got caught consuming the food he claims is “poison” and is on a mission to stop Americans from eating.

In a photo that made its rounds on social media, Donald Trump, his new favorite glazer, Elon Musk, his “favorite son,” Donald Trump Jr., and RFK Jr. all looked very stupid while consuming McDonald’s, presumably on Trump’s private plane. Before his election win, in exchange for his support, Trump vowed to allow the alleged Democrat/Independent “go wild on health” before ultimately nomination the health conspiracy theorist and vaccine skeptic to run the Health and Human Services Department. Kennedy, in the past, has been vocal about the obesity rate of Americans and once ridiculously claimed that COVID-19 was “ethnically targeted” not to affect Jewish people.

Social Media Is Frying RFK Jr.

Social media instantly started frying everyone in the picture, specifically RFK Jr., because of how hypocritical it made Kennedy look. “Making the new gang member do drugs to make sure he’s not an undercover cop,” Economy commentator Geiger Capita wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The Tennessee Holler wrote on social media, “Nothing says ‘Make America Healthy Again’ like a Big Mac and a Lipper.” “Mr. Kennedy, blink twice if you are being forced to eat McDonald’s against your will,” added market researcher Anna Matson. Welp. The Senate has not yet confirmed RFK Jr. for the job, and many are clinging to the little hope that he doesn’t earn the nomination because he is not qualified for the gig—period. The confirmation hearing is still many days away. Until then, you can see more reactions to RFK Jr. getting caught consuming McDonald’s in the gallery below.

