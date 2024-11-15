Rudy Gobert Slammed On Social Media Supporting RFK Jr. Pick
Rudy Gobert Celebrates Our Health Potentially Going Down The Drain With RFK Jr. HHS Appointment
Felon 47, aka Donald Trump, is putting together what is easily one of the worst cabinets in the history of the presidency. His latest pick is Robert Kennedy Jr., a constant promoter of conspiracy theories related to health and vaccine hater, to run the Health and Human Services Department. While the rest of the country knows just how BAD that is, Gobert took to Elon Musk’s dying platform, X, formerly Twitter, to express his excitement for the failed presidential candidate, landing a job he has no business having, writing in the post, “Let’s go @RobertKennedyJr (praying hands emoji).” Now, why is this bad, you ask? Well, let’s quickly break it down. The former environmental lawyer turned his attention to public health and wrote numerous books that promoted baseless conspiracy theories, many of them about the use of vaccines, which ironically gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, a subject he also had conspiracy theories about. Then there are reports about Kennedy Jr’s nonprofit group, the Children’s Health Defense, causing a measles outbreak in American Samoa in 2019 because they believed his nonsense about vaccines, leading to vaccine skepticism, which is on the rise globally and led to the death of 70 people.Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has once again stepped into it. This time, he threw his support behind one of Donald Trump’s heada** picks for his presidential cabinet and is getting roasted for it.
You Know It’s Bad When People Actively Root For Draymond Green Against YouCombine the worst Kennedy’s track record and Gobert’s presser incident, which many believe was the catalyst to the NBA shutting down after the pro hooper caught COVID-19; it’s no wonder people are now saying on social media Draymond Green was right for putting him in a chokehold and constantly being a thorn in Gobert’s side. The backlash to Gobert’s post on X has been epic, and honestly, we wouldn’t be shocked if it made him cry like when he got “snubbed” for participating in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. On top of that, Minnesota Timberwolves fans and superstar Anthony Edwards might want their overpaid big man to put down his phone and focus on basketball because he’s struggling right now, and the Timberwolves are not looking like the team they were last year. Granted, the Timberwolves are not the same team from last year, but there were big moves made, with Karl-Anthony Towns being traded to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle, who is off to a great start, while Donte DiVincenzo struggles to fit in on his new team. Welp. You can see more reactions to Rudy Gobert celebrating our health going down the drain in the gallery below.
1. We understand Draymond, we understand
2. LOL
3. Bingo
4. The timing is immaculate
5. Yup
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash