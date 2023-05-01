Everything You Need To Know About Bluesky, The Alternative To Elon Musk’s Lame Twitter

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has been doing a fantastic job making it an awful experience, leaving users screaming for a new place to debate $200 debates. Well, their prayers might have finally been answered.

Many of you have noticed on your Twitter timelines people talking about Bluesky, pondering where they can secure an invite leaving you wondering what the hell they are talking about.

Well, Bluesky could be the app that officially puts Twitter in the social media hospice, joining the likes of MySpace, Tumblr, and other social media platforms hanging on for dear life.

Bluesky is backed by Twitter’s former owner, Jack Dorsey, and it has the buzz Twitter first had. Per the New York Times, Bluesky could be Twitter 2.0 and is already boasting users like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Chrissy Teigen, to name a few, with thousands begging for invites to get in on the action.

Those who have the privilege of using Bluesky say that the app comes the closest to giving users the feeling Twitter used to give before Elon Musk messed it all up.

Bluesky has all of the core features that made Twitter popping, like the ability to post short text, photo updates, reply, and share each other’s posts.

How Does Bluesky Differ From Twitter?

Bluesky’s chief executive, Jay Graber, spoke on what makes his app different from Elon Musk’s Twitter in a blog post, noting it will be a “decentralized system” that will eventually allow users to create their own apps and build their own communities within Bluesky.

According to Ms. Graber, this design is because an “individual could create rules for the entire Bluesky community,” the New York Times reports.

Also, Bluesky is “open protocol,” which is unusual regarding social apps. This means that Bluesky could allow for cross-posting between different social media platforms. This is something that Twitter used to do before becoming “walled off.” For example, there was a time when Instagram links populated Twitter timelines, showing the post. Now, if you share an IG post on their Twitter account, it just shows a link.

Sounds lit, so how do you sign up? Right now, if you want to use Bluesky, you can only do so if you receive an invite from someone already using the app while it’s in its testing phase.

Bluesky is available for download on iOS and will come to Android devices soon. You can sign up to be on the waiting list by heading here.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty