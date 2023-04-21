Elon Musk Snatched Away Twitter Legacy Checkmarks, Is Paying For LeBron James & Other Celebs

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Many thought the so-called “Chief Twit” was bluffing when he said he would snatch away people’s blue checkmarks if they didn’t subscribe to Twitter Blue. Well, he did it, and, of course, it was an absolute sh*t show.

While people were puff, puff, passing on 4/20, Phony Stark, aka Elon Musk, did start taking away legacy blue checkmarks. One by one, celebrities and other notable figures began to point out that their blue checkmarks were gone vowing to never subscribe to Twitter Blue and pointing out to their followers, “they have been verified.”

But, some also noticed that other celebrities still had their blue checkmarks well after the social media platform took away legacy checkmarks. TMZ reports that Soulja Boy, Khloe Kardashian, Taylor Swift, O.J. Simpson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ryan Reynolds, The Weeknd, Sia, Nick Carter, LL Cool J, and John Cena still have their blue checks potentially meaning they are paying the $8 subscription price.

When you click the blue checks next to their names, the description reads, “This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

Remember that a blue checkmark is not the only perk of a Twitter Blue subscription. You can also post longer videos, drop longer tweets and edit them after you hit send.

Elon Musk Is Paying For Certain Celebs Twitter Blue Subscriptions

But there is also some funny business going on as well. Some celebs, like author Stephen King who still has his blue checkmark, immediately alerted his followers that he is not paying for Twitter Blue despite having his still.

LeBron James, who is notoriously cheap, told his followers that he was not paying to keep his blue checkmark also still has his.

“LeCap,” basically calling Bron Bron a liar, began trending, but it turns out there was a reason he and Stephen King were exemptions to the new stupid rule.

Elon Musk was personally paying for their subscriptions out of his pocket. Musk admitted as much via his account, adding that he also paid for William Shatner’s blue checkmark.

What a mess.

You can see more reactions to the blue checkmark ridiculousness in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty