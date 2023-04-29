Elon Musk Insists George Washington Was More Than A Slave Owner, Bill Maher Stans

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

White fragility General Bill Maher has been flying his Op flag for quite some time now. The HBO host confirmed he’s got some serious bigot tendencies, allegedly, during an interview with Elon Musk on his Real Time show on Friday (April 29).

Speaking to Musk, Maher went full fanboy while they discussed tomfoolery like the “woke mind virus.”

Seriously.

“They attack you a lot, and you seem to laugh it off, which is fantastic,” said Maher, tossing Musk an alley oop. “I love it that you have a sense of humor, because a guy who is as important as you, who makes changes, could use your powers for evil and not good.”

That was all Phony Stark needed to start flapping his gums and proving that a fat bank account doesn’t necessarily equate to a high intellect.

Added Maher, “You have talked about this ‘woke mind virus’ in really apocalyptic terms. You should explain why you don’t think it’s hyperbole to say things like it’s ‘pushing civilization towards suicide.’ First of all, what is the woke mind virus? And if we don’t deal with this, nothing else can get done. Tell me why you think that.”

Musk answered by saying a lot of nothing.

“I think we need to be very cautious about anything that is anti-meritocratic, umm, and anything that results in the suppression of free speech,” said Musk. “So, you know, those are two other aspects of the woke mind virus that I think are very dangerous is that it’s anti-meritocratic and you can’t question things. Even the questioning is bad. So, you know, another way…almost synonymous would be cancel culture.”

To this Maher giddily agreed to George Washington catching a raw deal because Musk relayed how a high school student only mentioned that he’s a slave owner, besides being the first President of the United States, which he feel encapsulates the “woke mind virus.” Also, Musk railing about free speech when there are many instances of him trying to squelch when it involves people talking about him personally is truly rich, pun intended.

Twitter has been going in on Maher showing his true colors, again, ever since the show aired. See reactions in the gallery.

But first, keep in mind Bill Maher recent pulled the “What about Chicago and Black on Black crime” far-right talking point of out his ass.