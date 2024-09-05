Rich Homie Quan Reportedly Dead At 34, X Reacts
Rich Homie Quan Reportedly Dead At 34, Xitter Reacts To Tragic News
Rich Homie Quan, who hit the airwaves big with his single “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” has reportedly died according to several reports and messages from those close to him. As this is a breaking story, we will update this post repeatedly as more details emerge. Rich Homie Quan, real name Dequantes Lamar, was born on October 4, 1989, in Atlanta, Ga. After a stint as a college baseball player and spending 15 months behind bars, Quan began taking music seriously around 2012 and continued to grow his artistry. In 2013, Quan scored his first hit, “Type Of Way” from his mixtape Still Goin In: Reloaded. He followed that with another gold-selling single “Walk Thru” with Problem the following year.
In 2015, the aforementioned “Flex” became Quan’s signature song and to date has sold over 3 million copies. He was also a member of Birdman’s supergroup Rich Gang with Young Thug. From what we’re able to gather, the news was first broken by R&B singer Jacquees, who has collaborated with Rich Homie Quan and the wider Rich Gang collective on several tracks. Jacquees also shared an image of the pair, referring to his fallen comrade as a “legend.”
Rich Homie Quan’s name was also recently mentioned during the still-ongoing Young Thug and YSL trial in Georgia after YSL Woody curiously name-dropped the rapper while on the stand sending attendees inside the court including Thug himself into a fit of laughter. On X, formerly Twitter, the news of Quan’s passing is still moving through the timeline. We’ve captured some responses and will return with more details as we have them. Rich Homie Quan was 34. UPDATE: TMZ obtained additional information about the passing of Rich Homie Quan. In their reporting, the outlet says that Quan was found inside his Atlanta home on Thursday (September 5) according to a statement from the family and a local morgue. The cause of death is still unknown to the public. — Photo: Getty
Legend. pic.twitter.com/NHs5g3Ckzt— King Of R&B (@Jacquees) September 5, 2024
