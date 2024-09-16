Subscribe
Rich Lowry Says N-Word In Interview, Xitter Slams His Pleas

Rich Lowry Denies Saying N-Word In Interview He Is Heard Saying N-Word, Xitter Slams His “Mispronounced” Pleas

Published on September 16, 2024
Rich Lowry on The Megyn Kelly

Source: Twitter / Twitter

Rich Lowry, the editor-in-chief of conservative media outlet The National Review, was in the middle of an interview with MAGA-fav Megyn Kelly when he casually started saying the N-word before he stopped himself, barely. Listeners with sense heard what they heard, but it didn’t stop Lowry from saying that it was mispronunciation that caused it to sound like a slur.
Most everybody let out a collective “Yeah right” after that excuse.
You can listen to Lowry drop the N-word in the clip from The Megyn Kelly Show above while discussing JD Vance admitting that he amplified the Haitians are eating your pets hoax for the sake of media attention. You’ll note that Lowry basically got the whole N-word out (“Haitian n*gger…”) before stopping himself and saying “migrants.” And just in case there is any doubt, a clip of the video slowed up is making the rounds that confirms that he said what he said.   Yeah, the two words in question don’t sound the same, but that was not enough to prevent Lowry from entering the spin cycle. “I began to mispronounce the word ‘migrants’ and caught myself halfway through tweeted Lowry, co-signing a tweet that suggested he had crossed up the word “immigrants” and “migrants.” And let’s not even act like it as AI.
Needless to say Lowry is getting cooked, and deservedly so. But let’s see how whiteness works, since a lot of privileged white men tend to fail up. Also, and of course Megyn Kelly was unfazed.
Peep reactions to the Freudian crash out in the gallery.

https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1835753483234107811

