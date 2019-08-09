Rick Ross Brings The Opulence Once More With 10th LP ‘Port Of Miami 2’ #PortOfMiami2

Rick Ross enjoys one of the strongest discographies in the Hip-Hop game, and since his 2006 debut album Port Of Miami, he has become something of a legend. Now a seasoned veteran, Ricky Rozay unleashed the sequel to his first album and 10th studio release, Port Of Miami 2, to much fanfare.

Across 15 tracks, Ross brings the opulence and big boss talk he’s become known for while also showcasing the strength of his pen with a few introspective verses for the people. The feature-heavy project on paper would seem like to some that the Maybach Music Group boss is running out of steam but it’s far from the truth. In fact, Ross sounds as confident as ever considering his mileage and requisite successes.

The guest lineup includes Wale, Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor, Gunplay, Drake, and a moving posthumous verse from the late Nipsey Hussle. The album is currently three singles deep with “Act A Fool,” “BIG TYME,” and “Gold Roses” wetting the palette of fans who now no longer have to wait to hear the rest of Ross’ latest opus.

Reaction across Twitter has been largely positive, although a few critics have chimed in with their thoughts. In particular, the omission of Pusha-T on “Maybach Music VI” which features Lil Wayne and John Legend. The verse has surfaced online and fans are speculating the bars are in reference to Pusha’s rivals, Weezy and Drake, which revealed to some the possibility of its removal.

Still, this album appears to be a win for Rick Ross as he continues to find new ways to let the rest of us know how much money we don’t have in comparison. All jokes aside, this sounds like an album from an artist who wants to remain atop the heap.

Check out the streams of Rick Ross’ Port Of Miami 2 below.

