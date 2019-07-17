Rick Ross Announces ‘Port of Miami 2’

It’s been more than a decade in the making but Rick Ross is finally ready to give his debut album Port of Miami a proper sequel.

Yesterday (July 16) the Bawse announced plans to release Port of Miami 2 on August 9, 13 years after releasing his street classic debut. In a promotional clip for his 10th studio album, Ross narrates the scene in which he seems to be getting baptized saying “When I realized I was really alive, I sat in a room alone. No television, no music, I just listened to my heartbeat.”

To build buzz for his upcoming album, Ross has already dropped two singles in the Swizz Beatz produced “BIG TYME,” and Wale featured “Act A Fool.”

Are you looking forward to Port of Miami 2? Let us know.