Rick Ross Shares First Photo Of Adorable Bawse Baby, Billion

Back in November, Rick Ross and girlfriend Briana Camille welcomed their second child together. In true bawse fashion, Rozay named the newborn Billion Heir. Now, the proud father has also shared the very first photo of his little one.

Rick Ross hit Instagram to praise the adorable addition to his family. Posting a pic of his son chilling out in a striped onesie, beanie, and socks, Billion Heir is seen maxing and relaxing like a bawse do. “Say wut up to my amazing son @billion.heir,” Rozay captioned the photo below.

Billion Heir’s full name is Billion Leonard Roberts and he is Rozay and Camille’s second child together. Baby Billion Heir has an older sister, Berkeley Hermés, as well as a big brother, William Roberts III, and sister, Toie Roberts, from his dad’s previous relationships.

See Billion Heir flaunt his giraffe drip below.

Congrats again, Ross.

Photo: Getty