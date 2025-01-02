17 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2025
Hip-Hop Wired Approved: 17 Artists You Will Be a Fan Of In 2025
1. TruthTheBull (Atlanta, Ga.)
2. Cartier (Cleveland, Ohio)
3. Fly Skinz (Chicago,IL)
4. Karri (Toronto)
5. Hanumankind (Houston, Texas)
6. Mello Buckzz (Chicago, Ill.)
7. Jiah (Atlanta, Ga.)
8. Lilsccrt (Syracuse, N.Y.)
9. PBE Messico (Chicago,IL)
10. Montana 700 (South Dallas, Texas)
11. Skrilla (Philadelphia, Pa.)
12. Baby Kia (Atlanta, Ga.)
13. Jorjiana (Michigan City, Ind.)
14. Chow Lee (Long Island, N.Y.)
15. Lay Bankz (Philadelphia, Pa.)
16. Big YBA (Durham, N.C.)
17. Domiio – Formally known as "Drizzy P" (Broomall, Pa.)
