14 Artists You’ll Be A Fan Of By The End Of 2026

As we kick off the new year, it’s only right that Hip-Hop Wired brings you our annual list of artists to keep on your radar.

Last year’s list featured names like Skrilla, who went on to have a breakout year thanks to his viral record “Doot Doot,” with kids across with world screaming “6’7!” at the top of their lungs. Jorjiana carved out her own lane with an unorthodox flow, while Montana 700 continued to make noise out of Dallas.

Another artist who made last year’s list, Atlanta Swiss Army knife, Jiah, shared her reaction after finding out she was selected:

“I didn’t until the article came out, I was so honored. It was very very exciting, even some of the artists on the list, it was good to see I was on there with other talented people. I’m ready for this year, and that gave me confirmation that I’m gonna have a great year.”

Now, it’s time for this year’s list.

Hip-Hop and R&B have seen a resurgence in regional sound as of late, where you can hear the music and immediately feel where an artist is from. These artist are pushing boundaries while putting their cities on their backs. With all new faces from last year’s list, each pick is a guaranteed add to your playlist after the first listen.

Check out the full list of artists you need to have on your radar for 2026 below.

1. Monaleo Big L E O, started heating up towards the end of 2025; expect a huge year from her. Holding down H-Town, they got another star on the way. 2. Domiio One of Lil Wayne’s newest signees to the Young Money family. Dom has previewed multiple records that are expected to drop in 2026, one of which features Weezy. Expect a huge year for the Young Money prince. 3. AZ Chike Riding off the hype being featured on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album, Chike is one of them one’s. Definitely an artist out of the west to keep an eye out for. 4. LaReezy Holding down New Orleans, LaReezy is young and full of energy. Kendrick, LaRussell, and a few other established artists showed him love, and he deserves all the recognition. 5. Lihtz Philly got another multi-talented artist making noise. First, it was the rise of Fridayy in 2025, this year? It’s Lihtz’s turn. 6. L-Streetz Mixing Hip-Hop and gaming, L-Srteetz is someone to keep an eye out for. The Chicago rapper just released her collab with Shawnna titled, “Look Aye!” 7. Jaymin There is a Trap Soul resurgence happening, and it’s all thanks to Seattle’s rising star, Jaymin. Multiple songs that are playlist-worthy start with “Something Real.” Jaymin is a star in the making, and it’s very clear. 8. Yakiyn If you’re into fashion talk in Hip-Hop, Yakiyn is right up your alley. Dallas stand up 9. N3WYRKLA Gillie Da Kid’s daughter, N3WYRKLA is SPECIAL. She dropped the single “Bad Luck” off her upcoming debut project executive produced by Hitmaka. 10. OkSurf OkSurf’s name has been swirling around for allegedly being fired from FedEx as he pursued his music dreams. Surf has been making noise in a short period of time. 11. DaRealZah You can just hear the hunger in his voice when DaRealZah is rapping. Coming out of Philly, which is known for spitters, Zah will not disappoint. 12. Wynne Coming out of Oregon, Wynne is making noise. Even Dame D.O.L.L.A (Damian Lillard) threw her a feature, Dame has been very exclusive with who he works with. 13. PBE Messico PBE is an artist that Hip-Hop Wired has highlighted on multiple occasions. In conclusion, stop sleeping. 14. Swavay In late 2025, Jermaine Dupri showed Swavay some love on his song “ALL I DO,” and the Atlanta artist has been all gas no breaks ever since. Be on the lookout for the sample king.