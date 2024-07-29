Subscribe
Close
News

Robert Downey Jr. To Return To The MCU As Dr. Doom

Published on July 29, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marvel Studios Panel At SDCC

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Well, it’s official. Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conqueror storyline is no more and Dr. Doom will be taking the helm is the big bad villain going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
This past weekend social media was buzzing not only with it’s praise of Deadpool & Wolverine (the film was superb) but with shock as it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. would be returning to the MCU, but instead of reviving his iconic Iron Man character, RDJ will be taking on the mantle of Victor Von Doom a.k.a Dr. Doom. The big surprise came during Marvel’s panel at San Diego’s Comic Con event and it blew the roof off the place after Robert Downey took off a cheap Dr. Doom mask to reveal he had been tapped to take on the long rumored replacement for Majors’ Kang The Conqueror.
The big reveal left many fans speculating as to how RDJ’s Dr. Doom will play out in the MCU. While many think he’ll be a variation of Tony Stark’s Iron Man in a different Marvel universe, it was stated that he will be Victor Von Doom and not Tony Stark. While some worry this casting choice might hurt the legacy that RDJ left behind with his iteration of Iron Man, we have to note that the Russo Brothers will be taking the helm of the next to Avengers films (Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars) and if you’ve been following the films they’ve directed for Marvel Studios you know they’re basically 4 – 4 with their record. Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are all arguably in Marvel’s Top 5 films list. So we’re sure they know what they’re doing. Taking to IG himself, Robert Downey Jr. is ready to take on the role posting a pic of his next face mask and writing “New mask, same task.”
Looks like it’s on RDJ to once again save the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU wasn’t the only news that Marvel broke during their SDCC panel over the weekend. They also revealed that the Fantastic Four film will be named First Steps and will take place in an alternate Marvel universe where they’ll face off with Galactus and the female version of the Silver Surfer, and the Thunderbolts film is officially in the works and will hit theaters in 2025. Check out some more reveals after the jump and let us know how you’re feeling about the MCU going forward in the comments section below.  

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Related Tags

MCU

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close