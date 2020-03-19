CLOSE
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [Photos]

Posted 15 hours ago

Actress, Model And Fashion Designer DRAYA MICHELE Appearance for Her Latest Collection In Collaboration With "Superdown"\nRevolve\nPalms Resort & Casino\nLas Vegas, Nv\nDecember 14, 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

While the coronavirus has basically shut down socializing in the real sense, technology affords the world an opportunity to stay connected while also satiating our need for visual gratification. As a service to our readers and anyone else in need, we’ve put together a Coronavirus Care Pack of the 20 Best Thirst Traps we’ve seen on the ‘Gram so far.

The baes and baddies that caught our eye on Instagram will be familiar to many as names like Draya Michele, Ravie Loso, and other curvy beauties aren’t going to let this quarantine slow their thirst trap schedules off. We’ve even managed to see that some of our former Bangin Candy/Baes and Baddies entrants adding to the thirst trap cause as well. For that keeping score, yes, there will be some videos dispersed throughout the names listed so mind your speakers and enjoy.

Enjoy our Corona Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time below.

Photo: WENN

1.

View this post on Instagram

Garage > garbagé #quarantine

A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

‘Send nudes’

A post shared by Gabby Gavino (@gabbygavino) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

💚

A post shared by Eva Lo Dimelo🦄 Donna Forte (@eva_lo_dimelo) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting to have more days like this....

A post shared by Ellie Mae (@_ellietheempress_) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning 😘 Drop a emoji ⬇️

A post shared by 🖤✨KOi✨🖤 (@lala.koi) on

16.

17.

View this post on Instagram

Thick As What??? #Bts with @auckvision

A post shared by Zmeenaorr (@zmeenaorr) on

18.

19.

20.

