Say What?: Condoleezza Rice Up For Cleveland Browns Head Coaching Job, Twitter Reacts

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice may be getting interviewed for the head coaching job of the Cleveland Brown. Yes, this is really happening and NFL Twitter is just as confused.

ESPN is who first reported this craziness:

Browns general manager John Dorsey said last week that he was open to hiring a woman as Cleveland’s next head coach, and there is one prominent name on the team’s wish list to interview.

The Browns would like to interview former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice for their head-coaching job, a league source tells ESPN.

If the Browns follow through on it, Rice would become the first woman ever to interview for an NFL head-coaching job.

As far as we can tell, ESPN has not been hacked. It turns out Rice is a lifelong Browns fans who often attends games.

The Browns reportedly want to interview to see what she may offer to the organization. Needless to say, NFL Twitter has been going bonkers.

See some of the reactions—and jokes, so many jokes—in the gallery. Colin Kaepernick still needs a QB gig, though.

