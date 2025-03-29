Sean Kingston & His Mother Found Guilty of Wire Fraud, Cried After Verdict Was Read

Sean Kingston & His Mother Found Guilty In Wire Fraud Scheme
The family that scams together ends up in jail together. Sean Kingston and his momma, Janice Turner, found that out the hard way on Friday. TMZ reports a jury found Kingston and his mother guilty on all five charges in their federal wire fraud case. The “Beautiful Girls” singer reportedly cried and told U.S. Marshals to “protect my mother” after learning his fate, and she was remanded into custody and being taken away. He and his mom are looking at a max of 20 years on each count.
As we reported … Sean and his mother were accused of defrauding businesses out of more than $1 million in a fraud scheme involving jewelry, luxury vehicles, and other goods.The judge deemed Sean’s mother a flight risk, which is why she’s in custody … and Sean is now on home detention as they await their July 11 sentencing.
Federal prosecutors successfully convinced a jury that Sean Kingston and his mother “unjustly enriched themselves” by lying and claiming they sent payments for high-end items. Then they kept the items, and when it was discovered, they never sent the money.
Turner allegedly scammed her way to $1 million in property through the scheme. Federal prosecutors alleged she ripped off a car dealership for a $160K Cadillac Escalade and finagled $480K worth of jewelry from a jeweler without dropping a single dime.
The mother/son scamming duo were arrested after the feds raided Kingston’s Flordia mansion in 2024.
According to the celebrity gossip site, the judge reportedly described Kingston’s mother as the “fixer, the nerve center,” while Kingston’s defense team described their client as a “child” who didn’t know anything about his finances.
Yeah, okay.
Per TMZ:
Social Media Doesn’t Feel Sorry For Sean Kingston or His MommaSocial media had plenty to say on the matter; spoiler alert: no one feels sorry for Sean Kingston or his mother in this situation. “Sean Kingston momma look like a scammer lmaooooooooo. I didn’t need a judge to confirm that broad is guilty of fraud,” one person on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Another user jokingly wrote, “Sean Kingston is going to prison because he finessed a store out of a TV by telling them he was gonna get Justin Bieber to do promotional videos for them.” Funny, if true. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
