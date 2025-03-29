Sean Kingston & His Mother Found Guilty of Wire Fraud, Cried After Verdict Was Read

Per TMZ:

The family that scams together ends up in jail together. Sean Kingston and his momma, Janice Turner, found that out the hard way on Friday. TMZ reports a jury found Kingston and his mother guilty on all five charges in their federal wire fraud case. The “Beautiful Girls” singer reportedly cried and told U.S. Marshals to “protect my mother” after learning his fate, and she was remanded into custody and being taken away. He and his mom are looking at a max of 20 years on each count.

The “Beautiful Girls” singer and his mom, Janice Turner, were found guilty Friday on all five charges they were facing.

Sean reportedly cried as the jury returned the guilty verdict … and he told U.S. Marshalls to “protect my mother” as they remanded her into custody and took her away from the courtroom.

As we reported … Sean and his mother were accused of defrauding businesses out of more than $1 million in a fraud scheme involving jewelry, luxury vehicles, and other goods.The judge deemed Sean’s mother a flight risk, which is why she’s in custody … and Sean is now on home detention as they await their July 11 sentencing.

