Pop Culture

Shaboozey Spoke For All Black People During AMAs Viral Moment

Shaboozey Giving Megan Moroney The Mean Side Eye For Crediting The Carter Family For Creating Country Music Sparks Plenty of Reactions

Published on May 28, 2025
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty / Shaboozey / Megan Moroney

Shaboozey couldn’t keep a straight face when Megan Moroney made an egregious claim about who created country music, and thankfully, it was caught in 4K.
The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer went viral for not being able to keep a poker face, and understandably so after fellow country artist Megan Moroney had the audacity and caucasity to credit The Carter Family as the inventors of country music.
It was one of the head-scratching moments during the 2025 American Music Awards that garnered plenty of reactions on social media. While presenting the award for the Favorite Country Duo or Group category, Shaboozey began the segment by reading the teleprompter, telling the audience and viewers, “Country music has been an important part of AMA history. The very first year of this show, the award for Favorite Male Country Artist went to the great Charlie Pride.” Moroney got the ultimate side eye from Shaboozey when she followed him by saying, “That same year, Favorite Female Artist went to Lynn Anderson, and this award [Favorite Country Duo or Group] went to the Carter family, who basically invented country music.”
The reactions to the moment were instant, with many users on X, formerly Twitter, basically praising the artist for keeping it real following Moroney’s comments.
Shaboozey did respond on his personal X account after the moment went viral, writing in a post that tries to help him save face, writing, “The real history of country music is about people coming together despite their differences, and embracing and celebrating the things that make us alike.” It’s all good Shaboozey, no need to explain, we all made the same face listening to Moroney make that comment. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

