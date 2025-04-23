Who Is Shannon Sharpe's Alleged Assault Accuser Gabbi Zuniga?
Is Shannon Sharpe Digging A Deeper Hole With Alleged Sexual Assault Accuser?
Shannon Sharpe was hit with a $50 million lawsuit by Jane Doe, who has since been revealed by the retired NFL great’s legal team. In the days since the bombshell lawsuit was made public, many are looking into how Shannon Sharpe is handling the matter. Jane Doe is currently being represented by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who typically takes on high-profile cases involving celebrities. Buzbee’s credibility was recently put under question after unsuccessfully attempting to launch a lawsuit against Jay-Z amid Buzbee’s alleged personal issues. Much isn’t known about Jane Doe, but according to what was found online, she is reportedly an OnlyFans model that Sharpe, 54, met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 when she was 19. After agreeing to enter into a consensual physical relationship with Sharpe, Doe says things took an odd shift when she realized that the Hall of Fame quarterback took video footage of her performing a sexual act against her consent. On Tuesday (April 22), Sharpe posted a video statement regarding the case and said that Doe is manipulating footage that paints him in an incorrect light. His legal team has previously fired back and said that Doe’s complaint is an attempt to get Sharpe to pay up and settle the $50 million lawsuit against him. Online observers have taken notice of the three-decade age gap between Sharpe and Doe and also discovered that the popular podcaster has been accused of forcing a sexual act in 2023 by his girlfriend, Michele Evans. Last year, audio of Sharpe in the throes of passion was leaked online, an incident Sharpe has since apologized for and even flipped into an advertisement for a male sexual enhancement drug. As referenced at the top of this article, Lanny J. Davis, Sharpe’s legal counsel, put together a statement that Sharpe shared on social media, which reportedly shows Doe’s full name. We’ll share that statement in the body of this post below. While the credibility of Buzbee is tainted in the eyes of some, some are still wondering if the current legal moves made by Shannon Sharpe are the best course of action. The mudslinging is only ramping up as Doe reportedly released audio that depicts Sharape allegedly threatening her. We combed through replies on X and will share the commentary we saw regarding this still-developing matter below. If you or someone you know is contending with sexual abuse or partner violence, please visit the RAINN resources page here to get further assistance. — Photo: Getty
