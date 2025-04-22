Shannon Sharpe Shares Texts From Sexual Assault Accuser
Shannon Sharpe Shares Explicit Texts From Alleged Sexual Assault Accuser, X Reacts
Shannon Sharpe found his name trending this week after the former NFL star was hit with a $50 million lawsuit from a woman who alleges that Sharpe sexually assaulted her. In response, Shannon Sharpe’s legal team shared a series of explicit texts and framed the lawsuit as an orchestrated shakedown attempt by her legal counsel. We would like to warn readers that the details described in this report might be disturbing to some. Do proceed carefully. As seen on NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk site, Shannon Sharpe was hit with the lawsuit on Sunday (April 20) that was filed in Nevada, with the complaint from a Jane Doe alleging sexual assault, battery, and inflicting emotional distress. Jane Doe said in the filing that she and Sharpe were in a “rocky consensual relationship” that lasted almost two years, according to reports. The woman also said that Sharpe recorded their encounters without her consent and that he shared the footage without her approval to do so. The complaint added that when an allegedly leaked sexual encounter with another unnamed woman and Sharpe went viral, she took steps to dissolve their relationship. In October of last year, Jane Doe added that Sharpe came into contact with her after she attempted to end their relationship and that he allegedly forced himself on the woman. At the top of the year, Jane Doe said that during an encounter with Sharpe, she tried to get. him to use protection during sex, which he seemingly refused. As this is a civil case and not a criminal matter, there would be just financial damages to be paid and no time behind bars for Sharpe, who currently runs a successful podcast and is part of ESPN’s First Take morning show team. Jane Doe is represented by Tony Buzbee and Michah Nash. Sharpe’s attorney, Lanny Davis, issued a statement firing back at Jane Doe and named the woman who is accusing the Hall of Fame tight end. A portion of Davis’ statment read that the lawsuit is a “blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations — and it will not succeed.” The statement also included the explicit messages that Jane Doe allegedly exchanged between Sharpe and the woman, although the validity of the messages cannot be confirmed at this time. Shannon Sharpe’s name is still trending on the X platform in the wake of the news. We’ve got reactions from all sides below. If you or someone you know is contending with sexual abuse or partner violence, please visit the RAINN resources page here to get further assistance. — Photo: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash