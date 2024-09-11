Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram Page Goes Live During Pound Session, UNC Claims His Page Was Hacked

Subscribe
Published on September 11, 2024
Shannon Sharpe will have to explain to the higher-ups at Disney/ESPN what happened during a live session on his Instagram page. The former NFL pro turned ESPN First Take co-host, and now popular podcaster has taken all the attention off Lil Wayne not performing at the Super Bowl, Donald Trump getting smoked by Kamala Harris at the debate, and PS5 Pro’s price.
Shannon Sharpe’s Instagram followers had no idea that when they clicked on his Instagram Live session, they would get a front-row seat to a pound session. While you can’t see Sharpe and the woman in the video, you can hear someone who many believe sounds like him handling business. Sharpe’s phone rings off the hook during the “accidental live session.” A friend or someone in his close orbit was likely calling him to let him know what was going on his Instagram page. We won’t be sharing the clips here, but they have since gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. Folks are already saying he is about to suffer the same fate as Paul Pierce, who is currently giving god-awful sports takes on Fox Sports after he was let go by ESPN after he went live on his IG page with strippers.

Nobody Is Buying What Shannon Sharpe Is Selling

Sharpe has since responded, claiming his account was “hacked.” “Beware, my @Shannonsharpe84 page was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out. — UNC.” Unfortunately, social media does not buy what Sharpe is selling.
Another hilarious post on X read, “Shannon Sharpe was in there grunting and growling like a Cane Corso but wants us to believe he got hacked. ”  Welp. We are very intrigued to see how this will play out. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

