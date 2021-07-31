Scamuel L. Jackson aka Shaun King Owns Lakefront Crib New Jersey, Twitter Slanders Talcum X For Practice

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, it’s clear that Shaun King is a high-powered magnet for slander. A recent news report revealed that the activist with a suspect reputation owns a lakefront home in New Jersey.

There’s nothing wrong with doing very well by yourself, but it’s the fact that King steadily keeps soliciting donations for whatever cause he’s backing on any given month that elicited a side-eye from the Twitter peanut gallery.

It was the New York Post, no friend to progressive Black people in general, by the way, that put King on blast for his new crib iJersey, that reportedly had a tab hovering near $1M.

King, 41, moved earlier this year from a luxury two-bedroom apartment in downtown Brooklyn, to the five-bedroom, 3,000 square foot North Brunswick, NJ, property, with “a lakefront backyard” and gourmet kitchen, according to public records.

The property, surrounded by lush, tall trees, was purchased by King’s wife, Rai-Tonicia King, a Ph.D. candidate and educator, in November 2020 for $842,000, public records show.

King has been dogged for years by allegations of shady dealings in his charitable efforts in movements he has founded — including a lack of transparency in money he has raised for several criminal justice initiatives he has backed.

Before you even say it, a married couple shares property, so if his wife bought it, King also bought it. But, it seems like she recently solicited donations herself?

Recently, Samaria Rice, the mother of the late Tamir Rice, read King for filth multiple times, basically calling him a grifter of the movement. Twitter even celebrated when the man known as Talcum X, among many nicknames, seemingly took a hiatus from social media.

Peep some of the latest, greatest Shaun King slander below, for archival purposes