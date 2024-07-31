Simone Biles Is Most-Decorated U.S. Olympic Gymnast In History
Simone Biles Stunts On MyKayla Skinner After Becoming Winningest U.S. Olympic Gymnast
Simone Biles achieved a remarkable feat during the 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history. After making the historic mark, Simone Biles subtly hit back at former gymnast MyKayla Skinner Harmer, who made disparaging comments about the work ethic of Team USA. Simone Biles, 27, and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team captured gold which adds to Biles hefty medal total. As reported by NBC Olympics, Biles has five gold medals, bypassing Shannon Miller. In all, Biles owns eight Olympic medals in total.
Much has been made of the age of the women’s gymnastics team, especially after they won silver as a team at the 2020 Summer Olympics. Fellow gymnasts Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera join Biles in becoming the fourth American gymnastics team in history to win gold in the Olympics. Biles, who suffered the “twisties” during the vault event at the 2020 Tokyo Games, landed her vault in Paris with confidence and beaming pride. While one announcer called her vault, quote, “safe,” it was clear that whatever fears and concerns Biles had before are now behind her. “I was like, phew, at least no flashbacks or anything,” Biles said. “I did feel a lot of relief and after I landed vault I was like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re definitely going to do this.'” And “do this” they did. The win is a direct jab back at Skinner Harmer, this after the Olympic silver medalist posted a now-deleted YouTube video saying, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be. Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don’t work as hard.” Skinner Harmer has since apologized by Biles isn’t letting it go as evidenced in the Instagram post below. Further, Biles took to Twitter to share the team’s real nickname after the F Around And Find Out team name went wide. “[O]kay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team) s/o to cecile,” Biles wrote on X. Although we can’t confirm it, it appears that Skinner Harmer blocked Biles on X after the win. Check out the assumed jab below. Congratulations to Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera! Keep scrolling for comments from X. — Photo: Getty
