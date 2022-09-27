HHW Gaming: Skullcandy Gaming Is Back With A Trio of New Headsets

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Skullcandy, the brand best known for its affordable premium headphones and earbuds, is reentering the video game space with a trio of new gaming headsets to relaunch Skullcandy Gaming.

On Tuesday (Sep.27), the audio brand announced Skullcandy Gaming is back and, to mark its return to the world of video games, revealed three new headsets. Yes, they keep that same affordable energy while offering gamers many features to enhance their gaming experience.

Per Skullcandy, each headset will be “offering compatibility across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and mobile, the all-new SLYR, SLYR Pro and PLYR were purpose-built for gamers, delivering rich, detailed sound, crystal-clear communications, and all-day comfort. ”

So let’s step into them.

PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset $129.99

Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Technology – Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices.

– Enables enhanced power management and stronger connectivity to media and gaming devices. Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match a user’s unique hearing needs.

– A hearing test tunes audio levels to match a user’s unique hearing needs. Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound.

– Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound. Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio.

– Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio. Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications.

– AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications. Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference.

– Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. Adjustable Suspension Headband – Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort.

Reduces pressure on top of the head for true, all-day comfort. Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic. Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C.

– Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic. Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C. Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app.

– If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app. Skull-HQ Software: Available for both PC and Mobile apps.

SLYR Pro Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset $99.99

Enhanced Sound Perception – A hearing test tunes audio levels to match a user’s unique hearing needs

– A hearing test tunes audio levels to match a user’s unique hearing needs Clear Voice Smart Mic – AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications

– AI-based technology removes unwanted background noise to enable crystal-clear communications Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound.

– Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound. Advanced Audio Controls via Skullcandy Software – Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio.

– Compatible with both mobile app and PC software to unlock advanced, customizable audio. Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference.

– Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials, including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material.

– Constructed from tough, lightweight materials, including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material. Up to 24-Hours of Battery Life + Rapid Charge – Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic. Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C.

– Battery enables features like Enhanced Sound Perception and Clear Voice Smart Mic. Headset will charge when connected to select gaming devices via USB-A to USB-C. Built-In Tile Finding Technology – If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app.

– If the headset is misplaced, simply ‘ring’ it from the Tile app. Skull-HQ Software: Available on PC only.

SLYR Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset $59.99

Skullcandy Supreme Sound – Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound.

– Unique audio-tuning process enables users to maximize the depth and detail of each sound. Bi-Directional Mic – Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications.

– Improves voice pickup for enhanced communications. Mute & Volume Control – Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference.

– Easy-to-reach onboard controls enable gamers to quickly mute and adjust volume without gameplay interference. Durable, Lightweight Design – Constructed from tough, lightweight materials, including head-conforming memory-foam ear cushions wrapped in moisture-wicking and breathable material.

You can go to Skullcandy’s website to purchase a pair and peep more photos in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Skullcandy / Skullcandy Gaming