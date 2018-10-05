Slick Rick Fronts Collaborative Campaign Between Nordstrom and MCM [Photos]

Slick Rick remains one of Hip-Hop’s premier fashion icons. So it’s no surprise he was hand-picked to be the face of a new MCM and Nordstrom collaboration.

As the newest Nordstrom Pop-In launch, MCM has curated a limited-time only capsule collection. The upcoming drop features overs 100 exclusive items for both men, women and even pets. According to the press release the pieces “celebrate the heritage, history and future of MCM.”

Some MCM staples were revisited including their iconic weekend bag, backpack and various travel accessories. As a performer who has always merged luxury into his music, MC Ricky D felt right at home with the campaign which was shot by veteran Hip-Hop photographer Sue Kwon. “This is what I’ve always been about,” Rick said.

The MCM themed Pop-In @Nordstrom will be available at 10 Nordstrom locations throughout the country and online from October 5 to November 11. You can shop the collection here.

More photos from the collection in the gallery.

Photo: Nordstrom / Sue Kwon