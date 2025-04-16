Subscribe
Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Has A Crush On Him

Slim Thug Thinks Megan Thee Stallion Has A Crush On The H-Town Legend, Fans Break The News To Him

Published on April 16, 2025
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Houston rap legend Slim Thug is feeling confident these days, and he’s got his sights set on none other than Megan Thee Stallion. After the Hot Girl Coach was seen dancing to two of his classic tracks, “Thug from Around the Way” and the iconic “Still Tippin,” Slim Thug took it as more than just a tribute. “Aye, if that ain’t a ‘Daddy, I want you’ call then what is,” he said. “She danced to two of my songs? I say I’m in there.” The rapper believes it’s only a matter of time before Megan makes the first move. “I’m just waiting on my day she comes to Houston and hits me up,” he added with a smirk.

The two H-Town artists go way back, with Slim Thug showing love to Megan early in her career. Their paths have crossed at several Houston events, but fans are skeptical about his recent crush claims. Many online are calling Thug delusional, saying Megan was simply showing respect to another Houston icon, not flirting. “That’s not her shooting her shot, she’s just reppin’ the city,” one fan commented.   https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Still, Slim Thug isn’t backing down. In his mind, the dance videos are enough proof that Megan might be feeling the OG Playa. Whether it’s a romantic spark or just mutual admiration, one thing’s for sure, Houston stays winning with legends new and old.  

