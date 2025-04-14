MegChella: Megan Thee Stallion Slays Coachella Set, X Reacts
MegChella: Megan Thee Stallion Slays Coachella Set, Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet & Ciara Join In
Megan Thee Stallion took to the Coachella 2025 stage and delivered one of the most dynamic sets of her career, and there were several surprises in store for the fans watching in person and at home. On X, the reactions to Megan Thee Stallion’s high-energy performance and the surprise guest appearances of Queen Latifah, Victoria Monet, and Ciara added to the excitement. Megan Thee Stallion was one of the last two headlining acts for the first weekend of Coachella, and her set on Sunday (April 13) was one for the ages. Running through hits like “Star,” “Body,” “Big Ole Freak,” and dipping into earlier mixtape cuts like “Cognac Queen,” the Houston Hottie looked and sounded marvelous. But just when we thought Hot Girl Meg was all we were getting, Queen Latifah appeared out of nowhere to drop some quick bars. Following that moment, Victoria Monet’s cameo was another shock out of thin air, and the chemistry the pair shared was incredible to witness. And just when the crowd was already worked to a frenzy, Ciara came out and showed off some of her legendary dance moves and solid vocals. Megan Thee Stallion was the next to closing act, yielding the stage to Post Malone after briefly running over time as she exited the stage to her global smash, “Star,” and told the crowd she’ll be back to rock the Coachella stage next weekend. Some fans online were rightly upset at the Coachella stage crew cutting off Megan’s microphone just as “Star” was set to roll. Not for nothing, the show could’ve ended there, no diss to all of Posty’s fans out there. On X, formerly Twitter, fans are still processing what they witnessed tonight at Coachella, and we’re in the same boat. Check out the reactions below. — Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty
