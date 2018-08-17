SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’ Has Twitter Talking

Jeffery is back with his newest drop, but it’s being billed as a compilation and not an official Young Thug release, as evidenced by the long list of guest features.
1.
Big mood for many.
2.
Hmm…some folks may not be as hype about Thug’s new joint or are we getting this wrong?
3.
More love for Gunna and Lil Baby.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
“Audemar” seems to be an early favorite for some too.
9.
Apparently, folks looking for the old style Young Thug might be let down according to this tweet.
10.
Okay, this might be taking things too far.
11.
12.
This tweet really shows the passion fans have for Jeffrey.
13.
14.
“Gain Clout” is one of the handful of solo songs from Young Thug.
15.
People are really rocking with Thugger’s latest.
16.
Gunna shows up three times on the project, and Lil Baby gets a feature too.