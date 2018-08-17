SlimeLanguage: Young Thug’s New Compilation Project ‘Slime Language’ Has Twitter Talking

Jeffery is back with his newest drop, but it’s being billed as a compilation and not an official Young Thug release, as evidenced by the long list of guest features.

2. #SlimeLanguage



People : what do you think about slime language



Me. An intellectual: pic.twitter.com/kIxJBSaQxp — Troity MarGielaa!!!! (@troitislitaf) August 17, 2018 Hmm…some folks may not be as hype about Thug’s new joint or are we getting this wrong?

3. Thug , Gunna and Baby the Best trio of all time don’t @ me #slimelanguage — 🇯🇲 (@_only1vonte) August 17, 2018 More love for Gunna and Lil Baby.

5. Don’t Ever Ask Me How I’m Doin Anymore Cuz U Already Know The Answer 🐍🐍#SlimeLanguage is Out ..I’m Always Good From Now 💚💚 — Xtacks™ ひYSL (@Loq_Xtacks) August 17, 2018

8. Had to run Audemar back OMG 🔥🔥 #SlimeLanguage 🐍 pic.twitter.com/JS9yDLQvt0 — .Tsupreme (@RadioTsupreme) August 17, 2018 “Audemar” seems to be an early favorite for some too.

9. Ima save y’all time...it’s not the old ‘Slime Season Thugga’...it’s Jefferey.. #Slimelanguage — Cash (@CashNastyGaming) August 17, 2018 Apparently, folks looking for the old style Young Thug might be let down according to this tweet.

10. had to bust it out for #SlimeLanguage 🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/MPHVytJSTK — ShowtimeSZN (@fucc_curry) August 17, 2018 Okay, this might be taking things too far.

11. When you hear the Goat for the first time #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/ax3bcxRHGm — Leo (@Daveleo1) August 17, 2018

12. damn my neighbor wildin #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/GBtktV8zay — 🖤💔🖤 (@noahchesson) August 17, 2018 This tweet really shows the passion fans have for Jeffrey.

13. young thug flow on Gain Clout #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/sD3XoQsUWP — broke phi broke 🐻🔶 (@khadnis) August 17, 2018

14. When thug started flowing on gain clout #SlimeLanguage pic.twitter.com/CHrDy7K3Bl — Myles (@prontomyles) August 17, 2018 “Gain Clout” is one of the handful of solo songs from Young Thug.

15. 2 seconds into slime language #slimelanguage pic.twitter.com/JosbTtWnlh — JC (@JoeyCastill0) August 17, 2018 People are really rocking with Thugger’s latest.