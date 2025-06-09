Sly Stone, Funk Legend & Virtuoso Musician, Dead At 82

Sly Stone, born Sylvester Stewart, founder of the legendary, genre-bending Funk band Sly & The Family Stone, has passed away. He was 82.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone,” said the pioneering musician’s family via a statement released on Monday, June 9. “After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family. While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come.”

Sly & The Family Stone was a multi-cultural, Soul, Funk, Rock and R&B band with roots in San Francisco, and anchored by Stone’s virtuoso musical direction. Some of the band’s classic and familiar hits include “Sing A Simple Song,” “Dance to the Music,” “Everyday People” and “I Want To Take You Higher.” The group’s catalog of music has been sampled extensively by producers, creating new hits for Hip-Hop and R&B artists like Queen Latifah, Jungle Brothers, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J and many, many more.

Early this year, a documentary about Sly & The Family Stone called SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) and directed by Questlove, was released via Hulu. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.

