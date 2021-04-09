HHW Gaming: Sony Reportedly Working On ‘The Last of Us’ PS5 Remake, Twitter Doesn’t Want It

Another remake of The Last of Us? According to a Bloomberg report, Sony is reimaging Joel and Ellie’s first adventure AGAIN while telling Sony Bend nah during a 2019 pitch for a sequel to Days Gone leaving Twitter utterly confused.
The new report shines a very bright light on Sony’s lesser-known studios’ current dissatisfaction under its PlayStation Studios umbrella. According to Bloomberg, there was a Last of Us remake codenamed T1X in development, and it was started by Michael Mumbauer, the founder of Visual Arts Service Group, a studio that usually assists with the development of PlayStation Studios titles.
According to the report, Mumbauer assembled a new, 30-strong development group to work on The Last of Us remake after initially passing on a remake of the first Uncharted game. Things got rocky when Sony kept the studio’s existence a secret and didn’t offer an extra budget. Subsequently, the Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, said the project was too expensive and moved Mumbauer and his team to help develop The Last of Us Part II.
Sources revealed to Bloomberg following The Last of Us Part II’s completion, Sony shifted multiple Naughty Dog developers to the T1X project, making it a Naughty Dog project. Mumbauer and other original developers have since left Sony, but the remake is still being made.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s report also revealed that Sony Bend pitched a sequel to its game Days Gone in 2019, but Sony rejected the idea. The first game was met with mixed reviews but was well-received among the gaming community, but that wasn’t enough for Sony to give the studio the green light. Sony eventually moved Sony Bend developers onto two untitled Naughty Dog projects, a multiplayer game, and a new Uncharted project.
Following Sony’s decision, some Bend team members have left the studio as a direct result of Sony taking away their autonomy with leadership complaining to Sony and asking to be taking off the Uncharted project. According to the report, Sony Bend is working on a new original game. No word if it is Days Gone 2. According to Eurogamer, the Sony Bend- Uncharted game was supposed to be a prequel, sources revealed to the website.
While the timing of another remake of The Last of Us makes sense with the HBO original series based on the game starring Pedro Pascal on the way, gamers are not too enthusiastic about the news and understandably so. The game was first released back in 2013 for the PlayStation 3 console and then remade in HD for the PS4 in 2014.
Nothing new or interesting to say that hasn't already been said, but this is… baffling.
TLOU isn't even 10 years old. It's got a PS4 remaster. It's a beloved and ridiculously successful game. Its sequel released last year. TV adaptation on the way…
What needs remaking??? https://t.co/AgNTPM2Rl4
— Alex | Haruspis (@haruspis) April 9, 2021
Baffling indeed.
You can see more reactions to Sony reportedly remaking The Last of Us in the gallery below.
Photo: PlayStation / Naughty Dog
1.
GTAV, Skyrim and TLOU being remade till the end of times 🙆🏻♂️ #GroundhogDay pic.twitter.com/dKNYJ0yNzp— Andrés Gutiérrez 🇻🇪 (@AEGRO_84) April 9, 2021
Pretty much.
2.
TLOU is perfectly fine at the state it is.— Happix! Proud Omni/Robot/Batfucker. (@NekoHappix) April 9, 2021
It came out during the end of the PS3's lifespan, was immediately remastered for the PS4 and got a Sequel.
It doesn't need a remake.
Is Naughty Dog just afraid of making something new or do they just want to milk TLOU to death?
Good question?
3.
Sony is making a huge mistake by remaking TLoU and forcing bend studio to work on a game they don't wanna work on. I mean wth is going on?? where's the creative freedom?? Why not let those titles die already and make new IPs instead if milking tlou & uncharted, what a disaster...— 🍁Mustafa🍁 (@AidenMux) April 9, 2021
We agree.
4.
same energy da sony com tlou pic.twitter.com/ce2939RxUM— Rafael (@RafaTLS) April 9, 2021
Sad, but very true.
5.
Ok so we're just remaking everything now? Even stuff that...doesn't need to be remade because it's fine the way it is and is still extremely contemporary-feeling? Ok. Like fkn TLOU gets a remake before Soul Reaver?!? Ok. https://t.co/r3p01ToTxN— Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) April 9, 2021
Lol, basically.
6.
Everyone who asked for a remake of TLOU pic.twitter.com/mruHT4x8MB— TONY #TeamGodzilla (@AangsAirForces) April 9, 2021
Not a single soul.
7.
They’re REMAKING THE LAST OF US??? WHY?? LMAO.— ⭐️ GamesCage - Hype Guy⭐️ (@OnTheDownLoTho) April 9, 2021
THATS LIKE IF NINTENDO REMADE GALAXY.
WE DONT HAVE TO REMAKE MODERN GAMES YET THAT ARE PERFECTLY PLAYABLE STILL💀 pic.twitter.com/bm5xDZcQOK
Everyone’s reaction to the news.
8.
Me: It's such a creative waste to remake TLOU 1.— Janet Garcia (@Gameonysus) April 9, 2021
*also me playing the TLOU 1 remake when it comes out* pic.twitter.com/NHjCiMStHS
Lol, we can’t front, this will be us too.
9.
TLOU is Sony’s new GTAV. Their ego is skyrocketing and their decisions and getting dumber everyday. I’d rather have Days Gone 2 than TLOU remake or TLOU 2 remastered. They became waaay too overrated at this point. pic.twitter.com/PFdlDe6sek— Butch (@BlueShark602dip) April 9, 2021
Y’all really tired of GTA V too?
10.
We don’t need a TLOU #PS5 remake, it already got remastered for PS4. Let @Naughty_Dog work on a cool new thing. pic.twitter.com/h4mxaJoYqs— Andrea Rene (@andrearene) April 9, 2021