Sorry Nasties: Tumblr Is Getting Rid Of Porn Content On The Site

Tumblr, the microblogging and visually-rich social media site, has served as a secret haven of sexually suggestive imagery and even videos. Today (Dec. 3), the network announced plans to scrub the site and all 417 million blogs of adult content.

Founded in 2007, Tumblr found a niche audience who loved the reliance on images and links instead of text, although that option was also available to users. In the years since its inception, Tumblr has served as something of a dark web for adult-related images, gifs, and short videos depicting acts we can’t rightly explain here. The site has also enjoyed high visibility with singer and songwriter Frank Ocean using the network almost primarily to communicate with the outside world.

The website’s popularity has waned since the rise of Twitter and Instagram, but still maintains a very loyal following. Still, today’s news was jarring enough to spark the network to become a top trending topic via Twitter with a lot of chatter about the site’s new direction.

We’ve collected some of the reactions to the news below.

