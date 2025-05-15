Subscribe
soulja boy

Soulja Boy Threatens To Beat Up DDG For Abusing Halle Bailey

Soulja Boy Threatens DDG With A Fade For Allegedly Abusing Halle Bailey, X Says Right Message, Definitely Wrong Messenger

Published on May 15, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Soulja Boy / DDG / Halle Bailey

Soulja Boy calling out DDG for allegedly putting his hands on Halle Bailey was definitely not on our 2025 bingo card. In a stunning twist of events, Soulja Boy took to X, formerly Twitter, to invite DDG to a well-deserved fade after news broke of the singer requesting a restraining order against the rapper/streamer and father of her child.

On Wednesday, May 14, Big Draco said in a post that planned on “beating the f*k out” of DDG in the wake of details and photo evidence hitting social media when news of Bailey’s restraining order hit timelines where she also alleges the former couple “fought each other” during an incident in January. “You a b**ch a** n**ga for putting yo’ hands on Halle,” the “Crank Dat” rapper wrote on X.

Social Media Slams Soulja Boy For Blatant Hypocrisy

Well, right message, wrong messenger. That’s what many people on X are saying because Soulja Boy isn’t exactly a champion of women’s rights, mainly because he was just found liable for sexual assault of a former assistant who had to pay $4 million to. “you ain’t even the n***a to be talkin , you hit women too . Right message wrong messenger,” one reply to Soulja Boy’s tweet read. Another reply read, “Congrats on being the first rapper to defend a female while whooping another female ass.” “Didn’t you sexually assault your assistant?” another user wrote on X.  Rapper Freddie Gibbs got in on the fun, replying with a simple laughing emoji.
We are definitely in the upside-down, or maybe Soulja Boy was high when he let that post off because there is no way he sent that without being aware that he is definitely in the same boat as DDG. SMH. You can see more reactions below.

