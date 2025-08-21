Subscribe
GALLERY

‘South Park’ Spoofs Trump’s D.C. Takeover, MAGA Faithful Reacts

Published on August 21, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

South Park Sickofancy

Now in its 27th season, South Park, the adult animated series that takes shots at pop culture and public figures, has managed to annoy the MAGA faithful once more. In a new episode mocking President Donald Trump’s D.C. law enforcement takeover, many MAGA supporters are expressing disdain with South Park’s jokes.

South Park didn’t pull any punches in taking digs at President Trump and his federal takeover of D.C.’s police department, citing widespread crime and violence that his side claims is ravaging the Nation’s Capital. Despite lowering instances of crime and a generally issue-free nightlife scene in D.C., Trump has seized the reins of law enforcement power and deployed National Guard troops, mostly from “red” states, to help aid the effort.

Related Stories

The episode features South Park character Towelie, who roams the streets of D.C. amid armed guardsmen and rolling tanks as if the city has become a burning war zone. The episode also lampoons the so-called “tech bros” who have found new relevance and footing under the new administration. Trump also takes a dig, adding to what the show’s creator started the season off with by suggesting the president and Satan are lovers.

MAGA and conservative-leaning figures on social media are less than impressed with South Park‘s latest season, framing the series as on its way out of the mainstream.

On X, we’ve gathered reactions to the show’s latest D.C.-centered episode below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Related Tags

south park
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close