Spalding Drops Rare Limited-Edition 125th Anniversary Basketball For NBA Finals

Spalding is honoring the kickoff of the 2019 NBA FInals with a nod to its path. Today (May 30), the brand dropped a limited-edition 125th anniversary basketball.

Available as the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors tip off, the rock is a tribute to the original model designed and produced by Albert Goodwill (A.G.)Spalding at the personal request of Dr. James Naismith, the inventor of the game of basketball.

This version is constructed with nods to the original ball from 1894 including he construction and characteristics resemble that of the same ball created in 1894 a premium Horween leather cover with panels that are stitched together, a “No. M” stamp to signify it’s a Match Play ball and an A.G. Spalding and Bros. stamped logo.

Truly a collector’s item, only 125 of this full-size ball will be made.

The ball will be available to Spalding MVP members only for for a cool $249.99 on Spalding.com starting immediately at tip-off (Thursday, May 30, at 9pm EST). The general public will be able to cop a half hour later.

Check out detailed images of the ball below. Don’t be that guy to stunt with this ball at the gym, though.

Photo: Spalding