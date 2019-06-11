Twitter Not Feeling ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game Use of “Stunt Doubles” Instead of Movie Cast

Square Enix had itself a solid E3 showing and finally gave us a first look at its upcoming and highly-anticipated Avengers game. Of course, video game enthusiasts across social media had thoughts after viewing it, and it was not the positive reaction the studio was hoping for.

The game itself has nothing to do with Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe and is an entirely original story. Outside of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: Black Order that’s set to arrive on Nintendo Switch, Square Enix’s Marvel’s Avengers looks like it will finally deliver a game to fans that accurately capture the feel of the blockbuster films.

But there is one GLARING issue according to video game Twitter, and that is the characters in the game look like the stunt doubles of the actors from the blockbuster films. It’s so noticeable in fact that it has seemed to suck out of all of the joy from those who were waiting to see what the game looked like since it was first announced.

Still, the game does assemble what the equivalent of the Avengers in the form of voice acting is. Square Enix/Crystal Dynamics bringing together Nolan North (Iron Man), Troy Baker (Bruce Banner), Laura Bailey (Black Widow), Jeff Schine (Captain America), and Willing Blam (Thor) and from the looks of the trailer delivers on the action we have come to expect from the film, the bland character models are just hard for some to stomach.

We can’t front Captain America does look mid as hell, but we are still excited to play the game. But the reactions are hilarious as hell, you can see all of them in the gallery below.

Photo: Square Enix / Crystal Dynamics