Stars Rally In Support Of Actor Jussie Smollett After Vile MAGA Attack

Those MAGA attackers didn’t know who they were f*cking with. Fans and stars have been rallying in support of actor Jussie Smollett after news broke of the heinous, homophobic and racially motivated assault he endured in Chicago.

Smollett was reportedly beaten in Chicago by two masked men who also wrapped a rope around his neck, doused him with a chemical liquid and allegedly shouted homophobic slurs and that “this is MAGA country.”

Some of the stars expressing support for Smollet, as well as anger that his attack even happened, include actors Chadwick Boseman, Niecy Nash and Kerry Washington, Civil Rights activists like Al Sharpton and countless politicians, peers and fans.

Lee Daniels, co-creator of Empire which Smollet stars in, offered a profound reaction on IG (see below). See more of the reactions in the gallery.