Public Figures

Stephen A. Smith For President?

Stephen A. Smith For President? X Users Facepalm At The Idea Of Smith Running For President In 2028

Published on April 10, 2025
Super Bowl LIX Previews

Source: Aaron M. Sprecher / Getty

In today’s episode of We Really Shouldn’t Even Bother With A 2025 Bingo Card, legendary sports broadcaster Stephen A. Smith (Yes, that Stephen A. Smith) appears to be considering a run for president in 2028.
After appearing at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas, during which the ESPN commentator spoke pretty extensively about the possibility of him running for president in four years, Smith took to X, posting, “Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney. Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I’m officially leaving all doors open.”

Now, when it comes to Smith, it’s often difficult to tell if he’s being serious or not. Like, come on, bro, there is no way you’re not just trolling America right now. There’s no conceivable world where a loud-mouthed hot-head who has no experience in governing and is really just a TV personality would be elected president of the United States. (I feel like I’m experiencing some major déjà vu right now — as if I had said something similar around 2016.) But if the famed sports journalist, who recently signed a five-year, $100 million deal with ESPN, is simply pulling America’s leg and is not seriously considering a run for the White House, he hasn’t delivered the punchline yet, and, at any rate, there might actually be a significant number of Democratic voters who are actually entertaining the idea. From Deadline:
Smith’s name has come up in the aftermath of the Democrats‘ defeat. On The View last month, Smith was asked about polls that showed him among the contenders. “I make of it that citizens, particularly on the left, are desperate,” he said. He voted for Kamala Harris but has been critical of the Democratic Party, appearing on Fox news and shows like Real Time with Bill Maher. Smith also has attacked Donald Trump, lately over the president’s across-the-board tariffs.
Of course, regardless of what a few wayward polls might be saying, the fine folks on X have responded to the proposition of a Stephen A. Smith presidency with a resounding “Hell no!”

