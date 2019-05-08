Loud & Wrong Steve Harvey Claims Rich People Don’t Sleep, Twitter Gathers Him Accordingly

Habitual giver of bad advice is at it again. The Family Feud host decided to tackle the topic of sleep for his latest listen to Steve segment claiming rich people don’t sleep for eight hours a day. Twitter collectively decided to become the talk show’s host worst nightmare and dragged him for his ridiculous take.

In the now viral clip, Harvey asininely claimed that:

“Rich people don’t sleep eight hours a day. That’s a third of your life. There ain’t but twenty-four hours in a day. You cannot be sleeping eight hours a day.”

He followed that ridiculousness up with by pointing out that people on the West Coast should be waking up earlier than 8 am pacific time because “the stock market has been open two hours.” But wait there is more, he closed things out with a bible verse he thought would hammer home his point.

“The Bible says, ‘He who loves to sleep and the folding of hands, poverty will set upon you like a thief in the night,’”

If you are reading this and have extraordinary aspirations, then you will have to go the extra mile for success. All of you have extraordinary capabilities, you have to decide if you are willing to get out of your comfort zone to get to the level of success that you aspire. pic.twitter.com/2Jj7sRvy2g — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) May 8, 2019

Twitter immediately roasted Harvey for his comments and deservingly so with some people wondering why people even listen to him at all? One person also disclosed that billionaire Warren Buffet doesn’t care to cheat himself out zzz’s.

not really Warren Buffett never stayed late or made his workers stay late most billionaires say nothing good comes from staying up from lack of sleep 🤷🏻‍♂️… you need your full cognitive abilities and work efficiently with your time, not wasting it bs-ing pic.twitter.com/8Va4PiqmEd — Altair1165 (@Altair11651) May 8, 2019

To see all the tweets sent Harvey’s way, hit the gallery below. We understand if you won’t lose sleep feeling sick about the talk show host being dragged, we definitely didn’t. Instead of worrying about people’s sleeping habits he should be concerned about the tell-all book his wife, Marjorie Harvey’s drug lord ex-husband is reportedly penning that will blow the lid off the couple’s marriage.

